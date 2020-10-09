Triad electric crews head to Louisiana to help amid Hurricane Delta

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Triad is stepping up to help as Hurricane Delta threatens the Gulf Coast.

The City of High Point said that Lafayette Utilities System came up to help during Hurricane Florence. Now, they’re returning the favor.

“We now have two line crews heading to Louisiana,” the city said in a Facebook post. “One great advantage of a public power community is that we help each other in times like these. Stay safe everyone, and thank you for all you do!”

Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy said that more than 300 Duke Energy lineworkers and support staff from across North and South Carolina began heading to Louisiana early Friday morning.

“Safe travels to all of our crews,” Brooks said.

Lineworkers assemble! More than 300 @DukeEnergy lineworkers and support staff from across #NC and #SC hit the road early this morning to be ready to support @EntergyLA crews with outage response in Louisiana once #HurricaneDelta makes landfall. Safe travels to all of our crews! pic.twitter.com/LrWFugQbyh — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) October 9, 2020

As of the 5 a.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Delta is about 200 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving north at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Delta is expected to continue moving north through Friday before shifting north-northeast by Friday night.

The storm is expected to move inland Friday evening in the area of southwestern Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Delta said that Delta is “expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today.”