GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Power providers in North Carolina have delt with wind and rain before, but each storm brings a new test. This time, it’s sustained winds.

“When we see gusts that get up into that 30 to 40 mile per hour range, it’s not possible to raise our buckets to do some of the work we need to do, so we could see some slowing in restoration if wind conditions are not safe,” said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson with Duke Energy.

Another big issue for providers is the sheer size of area this storm could impact. It will move across the entire state, and they aren’t sure which area could see the most action.

Duke Energy leaders say their thousands of workers and contractors are on standby across the state.

Energy United has around 130 people ready to serve their customers and more crews out of state ready to go.

“We’re all in this together … We like to compete for members and customers, but when the storm hits, we all have to work to get the power back on,” Vice President of Energy Delivery Steve McCachern said.

Energy United linemen spent Monday making sure they’re ready in a moment’s notice.

“The crews are making sure their vehicles are ready. If there are any other little nagging issues or something that needs to be fixed, the fleet works overtime to get those vehicles up and ready,” McCachern said.

Energy United customers have a feature that will alert crews automatically if the power goes out.

Companies ask that if you do lose power, to let them know and be patient.

“If you have to go out, be very conscious of where crews will be working tomorrow,” Brooks said. “We want to give them space and keep them safe.”

Duke Energy also installed new technology over the past year in more areas that finds problems and re-routes power when there are outages. Brooks shared it can help reduce the amount of customers impacted by outages by about 75%.

The rain is also a worry for public works crews in Winston-Salem.

One group worked along Peace Haven Road to get rid of leaves from storm drains and curbs. If they don’t clear them, leaders say the water builds up quickly causing small, localized flooding.

Guilford County EMS says they spent the day preparing and talking to other first responders.

They are anticipating an uptick in calls for car accidents with heavy rain and flooding and medical calls if the power goes out.