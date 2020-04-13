Tornado Warnings end for Surry, Yadkin counties

Tornado Warnings were issued for Surry and Yadkin counties early Monday morning beginning at 4:12 a.m. until 4:45 a.m.

The storm was moving northeast at 60 mph, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says.

The western Piedmont is under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms.

This means all modes of severe weather are possible such as damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.

Storms are expected to hit the Piedmont Triad around midnight Sunday and last roughly until 11 a.m. on Monday.

The most severe weather will likely hit between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday.

These storms will bring wind gusts reaching between 35 and 50 mph. The most intense storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 or 70 mph and also isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather warnings will most likely be issued late Sunday night into Monday morning.