Tornado categorized as EF-4 after killing 18, injuring 88 in Putnam County, Tennessee, NWS says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — It was an EF-4 tornado with 175 mph winds that devastated parts of Putnam County overnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.
NWS reports 18 people were killed and 88 were injured. Another three are still missing.
In total, the weather event, which also hit Nashville to the west of Putnam County, killed more than 24 people.
Damages show tornados as powerful as EF-3 hitting neighborhoods in Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties, NWS reports.
Surveyors have not yet concluded the exact path and width of the tornado, but that is expected to be determined in coming days.
NWS Nashville says this was the first "violent tornado" in the area since April 10, 2009.