Tornado categorized as EF-4 after killing 18, injuring 88 in Putnam County, Tennessee, NWS says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — It was an EF-4 tornado with 175 mph winds that devastated parts of Putnam County overnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

NWS reports 18 people were killed and 88 were injured. Another three are still missing.

In total, the weather event, which also hit Nashville to the west of Putnam County, killed more than 24 people.

Damages show tornados as powerful as EF-3 hitting neighborhoods in Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties, NWS reports.

Surveyors have not yet concluded the exact path and width of the tornado, but that is expected to be determined in coming days.

NWS Nashville says this was the first "violent tornado" in the area since April 10, 2009.

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: Vehicles pass by damaged buildings on Jefferson St. after a tornado passed through the area on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A home is shown destroyed by high winds from one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A photograph is among the debris strewn about in the wake of one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight block a roadway on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A home is shown destroyed by high winds from one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: Crews work to clear roadways of debris caused by one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A home is shown destroyed by high winds from one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A home is shown destroyed by high winds from one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: Emergency crews work near a damaged business at Jefferson St. and Seventh Ave. N. on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A resident makes her way down Underwood St. amidst downed trees and heavy debris on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 03: A television news crew works in front of a mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in the East Nashville neighborhood as lightning strikes in the background on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

