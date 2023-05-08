HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A small tornado touched down briefly in Henderson County Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The twister touched down just east of Hendersonville near the intersection of Sugarloaf Road and Leslie Way around 7:30 p.m.

The NWS estimated the EF0 tornado had wind speeds of 76 miles per hour and caused damage in a path about six-tenths of a mile in length.

The storm uprooted multiple trees and snapped large tree limbs in the area. Some homes were damaged by falling trees.

The tornado continued to cause tree damage through an area of woods just southeast of Naomi Lane.

This was the first confirmed tornado to hit Henderson County since August 21, 1977, the National Weather Service said.