(WGHP) — Storms will sweep across the Piedmont Triad on Friday.

A strong storm system will move across the midwest, and a trailing cold front and a warm front will bring us a chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

From about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., we will have to watch our thunderstorms carefully.

There’s a chance a few thunderstorms could contain damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Highs on Friday will be in the 60s. Wind gusts away from any severe thunderstorm could be as high as 40 mph.

Behind the front, Saturday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the middle 60s.