HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — After a beautiful week full of sunshine, the weekend might end up being a little bit wet.

Friday night, a cold front will be approaching North Carolina from the west and clouds will start to build. It won’t get too cold, with overnight lows staying in the upper 50s. On Saturday, the high will be around 70, which is much cooler than the highs for the past few days.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to crop up just west of the Triad around daybreak on Saturday, and be crossing over the Triad around lunchtime, which will bring another round of storms and showers for the afternoon.

There’s a marginal risk of serious thunderstorms for the Triad Saturday afternoon, with wind being the primary issue people will need to look out for.

Luckily, once that cold front moves through on Saturday, things will clear up and dry out for Sunday and beyond, so maybe put off your outdoor plans until Sunday!