(WGHP) — Severe weather is possible on Tuesday as rain rolls through the Piedmont Triad.

Rain is likely with a possible thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Our highs will reach the upper 50s by Tuesday evening. 

There’s a marginal chance a few thunderstorms could reach severe limits. 

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. 

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

There’s also a small threat of an isolated tornado.  

Showers could linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. 

Rainfall from Tuesday and Wednesday could be as high as two inches.