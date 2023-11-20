(WGHP) — Severe weather is possible on Tuesday as rain rolls through the Piedmont Triad.

Rain is likely with a possible thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Our highs will reach the upper 50s by Tuesday evening.

There’s a marginal chance a few thunderstorms could reach severe limits.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts.

There’s also a small threat of an isolated tornado.

Showers could linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Rainfall from Tuesday and Wednesday could be as high as two inches.