There a lot of rain on the radar for Thursday, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Moderate showers are coming in from south and southwest, and those howers will loom in the area until the lunch hour before becoming more scattered.

Showers will taper off in the evening.

For the severe weather forecast, a “general thunderstorm or two” is possible with a moderate risk for the Montgomery County area, Byrd said.

Highs are in low 60s with rain and wind.