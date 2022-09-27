Thomasville Weather

Locally

It’s chilly outside this morning, so grab a jacket or sweater before you head out the door. We’re looking forward to a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

High, thin clouds will be swept across the Piedmont tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine will still make its way through that cloud layer. Highs will be unseasonably cool, only topping out in the upper 60s.

Clouds thicken Thursday, and it will become quite breezy as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make its way northward. Highs are going to stay in the mid- to upper 60s Thursday. Friday is going to be wet and windy with highs in the mid-60s. There will be periods of heavy rain Friday night and Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering into Sunday and Monday. High temperatures Saturday through Monday will hover in the mid-60s.

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 earlier this morning before making its first landfall on the western tip of Cuba around 4:30 am ET.

As it briefly passes over land, very little change is expected as it continues to produce sustained 125 mph winds with wind gusts up to 155 mph. Ian will return to open water later today when it is expected to quickly strengthen to a Category 4 storm with forecast sustained winds of 140 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend 115 miles from the center of the storm.

Ian will have a second landfall along the west coast of Florida Wednesday night/Thursday morning near Tampa. Prior to landfall, storm surge is expected to range from 5 feet to 10 feet between Tampa and Flamingo, Florida. Tampa may also have rain totals greater than 15 inches. The storm will work its way to the north-northeast, approaching Orlando and weakening as it moves over land to a Category 1.