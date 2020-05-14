System over the Straits of Florida has high chance of becoming tropical depression or storm

A trough of low pressure over the Straits of Florida has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression or storm by late Friday or Saturday.

There is a 70 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and an 80 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

If it forms, it will be named Arthur.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. The system is then forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic early next week.

Regardless of development, the disturbance has the potential to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also possible in the Florida Keys, southeast Florida, and the Bahamas during the next day or two.

Hazardous marine conditions are also expected along the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas where Gale Warnings are in effect.