(WGHP) — Surry and Alleghany County have now been added to the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the Piedmont Triad, according to National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Stokes County has also been extended.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted over Flat Rock moving East at 30 mph at 5:48 p.m.

The following locations are among those that will be impacted by the Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

Mount Airy

Fairview

Flat Rock

Pilot Mountain

Walnut Cove

Danbury

Galax

Sparta

Jefferson

West Jefferson

Independence

Fries

Lansing

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts as well a 3/4 inch hail. Damages to roofs, siding and trees are expected.

Several Triad counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as of late Saturday afternoon, that watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-866-215-4324. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider reports that all Triad counties, including those not under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, have the potential for scattered strong to severe storms Saturday evening.