GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Strong thunderstorms are expected to touch down in the southern parts of Guilford County, according to the National Weather Service.

Guilford County was a part of two separate Severe Thunderstorm Warnings late Saturday afternoon, the last of which ended at 5:45 p.m.

Hazards of the thunderstorm include 50 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and displace and damage unsecured objects.

The following locations are among those that could be impacted:

Greensboro

High Point

McLeansville

Pleasant Garden

Jamestown

Climax

Forest Oaks

The storms are expected to last until 6:15 p.m. The storm was first spotted moving east near Greensboro at 5:28 p.m. Seeking shelter inside is recommended.