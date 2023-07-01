GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Strong thunderstorms are expected to touch down in the southern parts of Guilford County, according to the National Weather Service.
Guilford County was a part of two separate Severe Thunderstorm Warnings late Saturday afternoon, the last of which ended at 5:45 p.m.
Hazards of the thunderstorm include 50 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and displace and damage unsecured objects.
The following locations are among those that could be impacted:
- Greensboro
- High Point
- McLeansville
- Pleasant Garden
- Jamestown
- Climax
- Forest Oaks
The storms are expected to last until 6:15 p.m. The storm was first spotted moving east near Greensboro at 5:28 p.m. Seeking shelter inside is recommended.