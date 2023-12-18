HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — James Jones said he heard the sound of a tree being uprooted and falling on his neighbor’s home off Montlieu Avenue Sunday afternoon when strong storms came through.

On Monday, we found caution tape wrapped around the yard.

“The wind wasn’t blowing. It was rain. The ground got soft. Last night, I heard the rain, and I said, ‘What in the world?’” Jones said.

The house belongs to Mya Shields and her husband Marcus Yancey. Thankfully, no one was home at the time.

“We have a 2-year-old son, so we were just doing last minute Christmas shopping for him, and when we came home, we just saw nothing but fire trucks,” Shields said.

Shields says her two dogs were there, and they were not hurt. Now Shields and her family are looking ahead.

“We have to figure out what’s next and wait for our insurance, but we’re definitely planning on rebuilding,” Shields said.

Jones says it’s a miracle no one was hurt.

Shields says they’re staying in Southern Pines for the time being until the tree is removed.