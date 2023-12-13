(WGHP) — A strong storm system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico will move along the Carolina coast on Sunday and potentially bring heavy rain to the Piedmont Triad.

Rain and wind are likely with highs in the lower 50s. There’s also a chance the rain could be heavy at times.

“Rain is in the forecast, but the question is, ‘How much rain?'” FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing said.

If the storm system doesn’t stick close to the coast and leans more to the Piedmont, “A lot of rain will fall on Sunday,” Ewing said.

The storm system will move north of the Carolinas on Monday, but showers and wind will stick around.

Highs on Monday will be in the middle 50s with a 50% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy at times, and our highs will be around 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon with a 20% chance of rain.

The sun comes back Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees,