HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County a tiny chance for a brief wintry mix, but no significant accumulation is expected. During the day Wednesday, we’re expecting sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, a strong push of moisture moves in. Rain is expected at this time with highs in the middle 40s.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, our temperatures will hold into the 40s. At the same time, a strong push of very cold air will invade North Carolina. Any leftover rain will mix with and change to snow Friday morning. No significant accumulation is expected.

By lunchtime Friday, the sun will return but it will be a very cold and windy day with temperatures falling to freezing.

Saturday is expected to be sunny yet extremely cold with lows around 12 degrees. Wind chill or feels like temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the single digits. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s with wind chill or feels like temperatures around 20 degrees.

Christmas Sunday, we can expect more sunny skies and cold with lows around 13 degrees and highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values during the day will be in the 20s.

Monday, the forecast calls for sun with lows in the middle teens and highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday brings partial cloud cover with lows in the lower 20s and highs in the lower 40s.