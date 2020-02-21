Snowfall leads to icy roads in the Triad Friday morning; sun to bring temperatures over freezing by lunchtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday brought good news for those who love snow, and those who don't will love what comes Friday afternoon.

"Temperatures are dipping into the upper 20s this morning, so patches of ice are possible on bridges and overpasses," FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. "Once the sun comes up, road conditions should improve nicely and temperatures will be above freezing by lunchtime."

Conditions will begin warming up, reaching close to 40 degrees under bright, sunny skies.

In the meantime, however, road conditions remain dangerous with slick spots.

Winston-Salem police said, "As a result of the winter weather yesterday and wet roadways starting to refreeze, the Winston-Salem Police Department wants to remind motorists to utilize caution during their Friday morning commute. Numerous roadways are becoming hazardous due to icy conditions."

Early Friday morning, there were two crashes off U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, one of which sent a person to a hospital with minor injuries.

Some local school systems, including Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, announced closings for Friday and others announced delays in the wake of the wintry weather.

Here are just a few of the photos sent in by viewers for our Triad snow day photo gallery.

Snow Day!!

730pm snow fall

Unnamed

Rafa, the miniature schnauzer in the snow in Greensboro, NC!

Kyler and his snowman in Winston Salem

Do you want to build a snowman?!

Hickory Dr

Building a snowman!

Photo of a tree outside my front door.

Hickory Dr