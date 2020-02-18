‘Snowfall is still a possibility’ late Thursday, early Friday, Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a chance things could get a little snowy this Thursday, according to FOX8 Meteorologists Van Denton and Emily Byrd.

Thursday and Thursday night, Byrd says chilly air will settle into the Tar Heel State, setting the scene for some possible rain/snow mixture or light snow.

Highs will be in the upper 30s while lows drop below freezing into the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Denton says the Short Range Ensemble Forecast model shows the possibility of the Triad getting more than 7 inches. "But, it is more likely we get less," he said.

The NAM model, which is more aggressive, suggests snow could begin Thursday afternoon.

The new GFS model shows the same with lighter amounts in the Piedmont and more in southeastern North Carolina.

The Euro ensemble is not out yet.

National Weather Service Raleigh says that while the forecast remains "highly uncertain" with likely changes, it currently appears that rain may briefly turn to snow Thursday night.

The areas around Fayetteville, Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville, however, have the "best chance of seeing some light snow accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces," NWS reports.

"At this point, it is way too early to determine if we're going to have accumulations here in the Piedmont," Byrd says. "We'll talk more about that as we get more model runs under our belt."

Beginning Friday, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures reaching into the low 40s Friday and low 50s Saturday, Byrd said.