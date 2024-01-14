RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Our weather headlines have been dominated by heavy rain and severe weather over the last couple of weeks, but a significant pattern shift this week may usher in our first realistic chance of snow.

First up will be a weak upper-level system from the west. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with once it arrives in our region, but it may have just enough to produce a light wintery mix of precipitation to start the work week.

Weather models have been wildly inconsistent with this first set-up, so the forecast remains low confidence. For now, we’ll maintain a 20% of rain/sleet/snow mix mainly close to the VA border Monday evening through Monday night, and then a 40% chance of mainly rain on Tuesday.

This system will have a lot less moisture than the last couple systems that have moved through, but if the setup and timing are just right, there could be a little bit of snow falling Monday and Tuesday. I think the best chance for areas to see wintry precip will be along and north of I-85.

It’s been 715 days since the last measureable snowfall at the RDU Airport. It doesn’t look like that’s going to change this week in the Triangle, so let the count continue!

Many residents will refer to the weather folklore about hearing thunder in the winter in North Carolina and how that results in snowfall within 10 days. CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein say there might be a little science behind that saying, but most times it doesn’t work.

“Very rarely does that saying about thunder and snow in the winter actually result in real snowfall, but when we usually get thunder in the winter, it’s because there is an active weather pattern,” Hohenstein said. “If that active weather pattern continues, odds are that at some point some cold air will meet up with the moisture and result in snow.”

Either way, stay with the CBS 17 Storm Team for updates on the coldest air of the season this week and finally a chance of snow.

