RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A dynamic low-pressure system and cold front are set to deliver heavy rain and strong winds across Central North Carolina on Sunday.

More than 2 inches of beneficial rain will be possible for many locations, including the Triangle.

Behind the front, a strong blast of cold air will be pushing into the region and there is a small chance that some of the cold air will catch up to the precipitation late Sunday night — and produce areas of light snow.

Saturday’s forecast models have started to indicate a low possibility of the snow and after some in-depth analysis, the CBS 17 Storm Team decided to include it as a possibility in our forecast.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Raleigh also agreed with the potential and said “confidence is relatively low, but the chance is there nonetheless. No impacts or accumulation is expected.”

Before we go into specifics, it’s important to emphasize that this is a very low-end possibility. Cold air often struggles to catch up to precipitation in time, and so this scenario rarely plays out.

However, multiple short-term forecast models are now depicting a brief changeover to snow as a realistic possibility with this weekend’s complicated set-up.

Let’s take a look at the forecast models, and the most likely scenario.

The most aggressive forecast model has been the latest North American Model.

It also is somewhat of an outlier, as it has rain lasting well into the overnight hours and early in the day on Monday.

Since the precipitation takes so long to exit the region, it allows the rain to change over to snow.

The more reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh model, seen below, depicts some sleet and snow taking place overnight after the cold front moves through the region too.

Lastly, the IBM Graf model shows mostly rain with a few ice pellets potentially mixing in to the north.

So what is the most likely scenario? At this point, we still don’t expect any snow accumulations since surface temperatures are well above freezing.

However, if all of the snow were able to stick without melting, trace amounts of up to half an inch of snow would be possible across portions of our region closer to the North Carolina, Virginia state line.

As always, the CBS 17 Storm Team will be with you throughout the weekend to keep you updated on the latest.