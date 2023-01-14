(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning!

Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 inches of snowfall!

Several NC mountain counties received between 2 and 8 inches of snowfall. The Triad even had several reports of flurries between 11 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

While most of us haven’t seen any snow on the ground, we have certainly been on the colder side to kick off the weekend.

Temperatures remain below freezing Sunday and Monday morning with many waking up in the mid to upper 20s.

Afternoon temperatures Sunday and Monday will reach the low 50s. Lots of sunshine Sunday before cloud cover returns on Monday.

We’ll continue a brief dry streak through Monday however rain returns on Tuesday. A 50% chance for rain Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s in the morning and highs reaching the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 60s. Most of Wednesday remains dry but, temperatures will continue to climb and rain returns by the end of the day.

Rain chances continue to increase into Thursday with our next cold front. Before the front moves through Thursday, morning temperatures will be in the low 50s with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s. Rain lingers Thursday night before clearing out into Friday morning.

On Friday, we’ll begin to see temperatures fall behind the front. We’ll be in the mid 40s Friday morning with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

Temperatures continue to drop into Saturday with mornings returning to the 30s and afternoons in the low 50s.