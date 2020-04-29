Showers, thunderstorms to roll across Piedmont Triad overnight

Wednesday, there’s only a 20% chance of showers, but when the sun sets, that all changes.

Between midnight and 4 a.m., the Triad can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

The risk level is marginal, meaning isolated storms could produce gusty winds between 20 and 25 mph.

Some people will experience those gusty winds, but not all of those storms will produce warnings.

Byrd says a lot of that heavy rain will be well down to our east by the morning commute.