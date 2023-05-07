(WGHP) — Isolated showers with occasional lightning remain possible through the early evening hours in the western half of the FOX8 viewing area (Davidson County and west). Most will likely remain dry.

A convective system moves into the western portions of North Carolina this evening however this second round will mainly affect west of I-77.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs reach the low 80s. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is 30%.

We wake up in the 60s again Tuesday morning with highs reaching the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather is in place Tuesday and includes Davidson, Guilford, Caswell, Alamance, Randolph and Montgomery counties. Tuesday’s chance for rain/storms is 40%.

Temperatures are slightly cooler Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly sunny skies both days with temperatures in the 50s in the morning and highs in the 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds returns Friday and into the weekend. Friday morning we’ll be in the upper 50s with highs in the low 80s. The chance of rain is 20%.

Saturday morning we’ll be in the low 60s with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Sunday morning we’re in the low to mid 60s with highs reaching the mid 80s. There’s a 30% chance of rain/storms both Saturday and Sunday.