Severe weather threat on Thursday, Thursday night

There will be level 1 and level 2 threats across the Piedmont on Thursday.

There is a marginal risk over areas north and west of the Triad.

Areas south and east, including much of the Triad is in the slight risk.

There could be twp waves of showers and storms. The main threat will be straight-line winds. An isolated tornado is also possible, but that chance is low.

Another big threat, which is not part of the outlook is flooding. We expect two to three inches of rain to be widespread and we could have issues along and near rivers Thursday into Friday.