Severe weather threat level rises to Enhanced level 3 for Thursday, Thursday night

Understanding severe thunderstorm risk categories.

Have a plan in place in case you need to get to higher ground as severe weather threatens to hit the Piedmont Triad Thursday.

Wednesday's severe weather outlook is "quite unremarkable," according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Thursday, however, there will be level 1, level 2 and even level 3 Enhanced threats across the Piedmont.

That means numerous severe storms are possible.

A flood watch goes into effect for northwest Triad counties at midnight Thursday morning until Friday at noon.

"Tonight and tomorrow, we expect torrential amounts of rain to come through here. I mean really heavy rain," Byrd said.

There is a marginal risk over areas north and west of the Triad, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said.

Areas south and east, including much of the Triad, face a slight risk.

There could be two waves of showers and storms. The main threat will be straight-line winds. An isolated tornado is also possible, but that chance is low.

"Another big threat, which is not part of the outlook is flooding: we expect two to three inches of rain to be widespread and we could have issues along and near rivers Thursday into Friday," Denton said.

Severe outlook map





