HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The week will kick off with a risk of severe weather through a large portion of the Piedmont Triad.

Monday will start off quietly enough, but most of the area will be under either a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather as the day wears on.

Thunderstorms will develop first along the Blue Ridge, then tumble across the Piedmont. Over the Triad, storms may be most likely between 5 pm and 7 pm. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. The chance of rain is 60%.

All severe weather hazards are in play, with the highest threat being from damaging winds. There is a chance for hail, tornadoes, lightning or flash flooding as well.

It would be recommended to secure or take down any loose items from your yard or porch early Monday so they aren’t blown away in the storms, and remind your family of where you shelter in the event of a tornado warning. It should be the lowest room in your house that doesn’t have exterior doors or windows.

Once the storms clear out, there’s a 30% chance of storms on Tuesday but then in the mid-week things start to dry out.