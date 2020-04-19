Severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts possible in central NC Sunday night into Monday morning

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the southern portions of central NC tonight into early Monday morning.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day with scattered showers likely for the late afternoon and evening.

As we move toward Monday morning, the rain will become more widespread and with possible strong thunderstorms.

During the day Monday, look for scattered showers.

A cold front will come through the region on Tuesday.

As the front moves by, we could see a few scattered rain showers.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 60s.

Another system will bring rain on Thursday.

Again the rain could be heavy at times on Thursday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers will linger on Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday looks drier with highs in the lower 70s.