(WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in several Triad counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m.
The following Triad counties are impacted:
- Alleghany
- Wilkes
- Yadkin
- Surry
- Stokes
- Rockingham
- Caswell
Other North Carolina counties impacted include:
- Alexander
- Ashe
- Avery
- Buncombe
- Burke
- Caldwell
- Graham
- Haywood
- Madison
- McDowell
- Mitchell
- Swain
- Watauga
- Yancey
FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider reports that all Triad counties, including those not under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, have the potential for scattered strong to severe storms Saturday evening.
The storm threat in the Triad is strongest between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Main hazards include damaging winds and a possibility of hail with any taller/stronger storms.