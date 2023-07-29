(WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in several Triad counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

The following Triad counties are impacted:

Alleghany

Wilkes

Yadkin

Surry

Stokes

Rockingham

Caswell

Other North Carolina counties impacted include:

Alexander

Ashe

Avery

Buncombe

Burke

Caldwell

Graham

Haywood

Madison

McDowell

Mitchell

Swain

Watauga

Yancey

FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider reports that all Triad counties, including those not under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, have the potential for scattered strong to severe storms Saturday evening.

The storm threat in the Triad is strongest between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Main hazards include damaging winds and a possibility of hail with any taller/stronger storms.