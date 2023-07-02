ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. and will impact several counties in central North Carolina.

In total 14 counties, including Alamance County, are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Burlington, Graham and Mebane are the Triad locations most likely to be impacted by the storms.

The full list of impacted counties can be seen below:

Alamance

Durham

Edgecombe

Franklin

Granville

Halifax

Johnston

Nash

Orange

Person

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wilson

There were several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings throughout the Triad on Saturday evening as well as a Flood Advisory. Massive power outages occurred throughout the region as a result of Saturday’s storms.