ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. and will impact several counties in central North Carolina.
In total 14 counties, including Alamance County, are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
Burlington, Graham and Mebane are the Triad locations most likely to be impacted by the storms.
The full list of impacted counties can be seen below:
- Alamance
- Durham
- Edgecombe
- Franklin
- Granville
- Halifax
- Johnston
- Nash
- Orange
- Person
- Vance
- Wake
- Warren
- Wilson
There were several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings throughout the Triad on Saturday evening as well as a Flood Advisory. Massive power outages occurred throughout the region as a result of Saturday’s storms.