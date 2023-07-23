(WGHP) — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for both Caswell and Wilkes County, according to the National Weather Service.

At 4:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Westover Hills, or near Danville, moving east at 30 mph near Caswell County.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Damage caused by hail and wind is expected.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Caswell County is in place until 5:45 p.m.

A separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place in Wilkes County.

At 4:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Boomer, moving east at 15 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail in Wilkes County as well as damages caused by both.

That warning will remain in place until 5:30 p.m.