HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There is now a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Randolph, Guilford and Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Orange County, Durham County and Chatham County are also under the warning.

The following locations are among those expected to be impacted:

Durham

Chapel Hill

Pittsboro

Siler City

Carrboro

Mebane

Liberty

Swepsonville

Staley

Considerable tree damage is expected as well as wind damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight-line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.