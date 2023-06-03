ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several Triad counties.

The warning is in effect in Rockingham County as well as Forsyth County, Davidson County, Guilford County, Davie County and Stokes County.

The following locations will be impacted:

Eden

Reidsville

Wentworth

Winston-Salem

High Point

Lexington

Thomasville

Clemmons

Arcadia

Welcome

Greensboro

Summerfield

Walkertown

Kernersville

Stokesdale

Sedge Garden

Colfax

Belews Creek

Madison

Walnut Cove

Pine Hall

Ellisboro

Germanton

Dillard

Belews Lake

Mocksville

Bermuda Run

Cooleemee

Fork Church

Advance

The warning began at 6:37 p.m. in Rockingham County. The warning for Davidson and Forsyth Counties began at 6:57 p.m. and will last until 7:45 p.m. Guilford County’s warning began at 7:09 p.m. and will last until 7:45 p.m.

The warnings in Stokes and Davie County will last until 8:15 p.m. The warning in Rockingham County was extended until 8:15 p.m. as well.

60 mph winds and quarter-size hail are expected hazards. Damage to vehicles from the hail and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees are also expected.

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-(866) 215-4324. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.