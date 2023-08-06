(WGHP) — Several counties in the Piedmont Triad are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

The following counties are impacted:

Forsyth

Moore

Davidson

Montgomery

Randolph

Guilford

Severe thunderstorms were spotted along a line extending from Kernersville to 9 miles northeast of Ansonville at around 5 p.m. The storm is moving east at 30 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and 3/4 inch hail. Damages to roofs, siding and trees are expected.

Impacted locations include:

Greensboro

High Point

Asheboro

Randleman

Troy

NC Zoo

Badin Lake

Thomasville

Kernersville

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.