HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in several counties in Piedmont Triad, according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place in Forsyth County, Davidson County, Guilford County Randolph County, Alamance County, Orange County and Chatham County. The warning was later extended to end at 12:30 p.m.

At 11:11 a.m., the storms were located over Kernersville and were moving east at 25 mph.

At 11:47 a.m., the storms were located along a line extending from near Monroeton to near McLeansville, 8 miles east of High Point and 8 miles south of Thomasville to near Spencer.

The storms are now moving east at 40 mph.

Expected hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Damage to vehicles from the hail is expected as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Impacted locations include:

Greensboro

Winston-Salem

High Point

Kernersville

McLeansville

Summerfield

Stokesdale

Walkertown

Jamestown

Lake Jeanette Marina

Asheboro

Lexington

Graham

Randleman

The NC Zoo

Siler City

Thomasville

For your protection, you should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.