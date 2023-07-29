(WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Rockingham County, Stokes County and Patrick County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect at 5:32 p.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m.

Several Triad counties went under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch late Saturday afternoon, that watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The following locations are among those that will be impacted by the Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

Eden

Wentworth

Mayodan

Madison

Stuart

Stoneville

Spencer

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Airport

The severe thunderstorm was spotted near Patrick Springs and Stuart and is moving east at 30 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Damages to roofs, siding and trees are expected.

Henry County in Virginia is also under the Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-866-215-4324. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.