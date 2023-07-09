ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Rockingham County, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11:26 a.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Bethany, 7 miles southeast of Madison. It is moving east at 15 mph.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning will remain in effect until 12:30 p.m.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts which will likely cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The following locations are expected to be impacted:

Reidsville

Wentworth

Madison

Intelligence

Ellisboro

Bethany

Monroeton

There is also a threat of hail up to 3/4 of an inch.

The NWS has provided the following instructions on what to do during the severe storm.



Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-(866) 215-4324. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in place in Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford County.