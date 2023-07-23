ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place in Rockingham County, according to the National Weather Service.

At around 3:58 p.m., severe thunderstorms were spotted along a line from Snow Creek to Laurel Park to near Price, moving east at 15 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Wind damage and hail damage are both expected.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be in effect until 5 p.m.

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling 1-866-215-4324.