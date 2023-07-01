HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in both Alamance and Guilford County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. Orange County is also under warning.

The following locations are among those expected to be impacted:

Greensboro

Burlington

Graham

Hillsborough

Carrboro

Mebane

Elon

McLeansville

Gibsonville

Pleasant Garden

Damages to roofs, siding and trees are anticipated.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight-line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.