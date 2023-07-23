(WGHP) — The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Caswell County and Rockingham County have been extended, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5:55 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was spotted over Harrisons Crossroads, near Reidsville.

The storm is moving northeast at 25 mph. Hazards include wind damage to roofs, siding and trees as well hail damage to vehicles.

60 mph wind gusts have been reported alongside quarter-sized hail.

The following locations are among those impacted by the warning:

Reidsville

Wentworth

Yanceyville

Bethel

Providence

Mayfield

Quick

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1-866-215-4324.