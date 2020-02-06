Severe storms moving out after bringing wind damage to the Piedmont Triad; flooding still possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe storms, many with wind damage, moved across the Piedmont on Thursday afternoon. The storm threat is moving out, but the rain is still going to fall tonight and flooding is still possible.

There is a slight chance for a shower tomorrow morning, but otherwise, there will be gradual clearing. Highs near 50. It will be clear and cold tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

An Alberta Clipper will slide in on Saturday and this will bring clouds back and snow to the mountains. East of the mountains there will be a few showers, possibly mixed with a few flakes, especially in northwest sections. Highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain showers return late Monday into Tuesday. Highs from the mid-50s Monday to near 58 on Tuesday.

Rain chances continue next week at 40 percent on both Wednesday and Thurday. Highs in the 50s and lows near 40.