(WGHP) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in several Triad counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Warnings in Davidson County and Forsyth County are in effect until 8 p.m.

Warnings in Alamance County, Davie County and Guilford County are in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Warnings in Caswell County and Rockingham County are in effect until 8:30 p.m.

Wind damage and hail damage are expected as a part of the severe thunderstorms.

Several Triad counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as of late Saturday afternoon, that watch is in effect until 10 p.m.