See snow video from around the Piedmont Triad Weather by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 29, 2020 / 08:28 AM EST / Updated: Feb 29, 2020 / 08:28 AM EST It's snowing around the Piedmont Triad Saturday morning! Check out the videos.