Sally downgraded to tropical storm as Florida, Alabama face ‘catastrophic and life-threatening flooding’

Hurricane Sally is bringing “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Florida and Alabama, but forecasters say it is getting weaker as it continues to move over land.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sally was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Earlier in the morning, Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, after reaching a Category 2.
The National Hurricane Center says Sally is about 30 miles north-northeast of Pensacola, Florida. It is moving north-northeast at 5 mph.
“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding occurring over portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama,” the NHC said.
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to begin moving faster toward the north-northeast or northeast Wednesday afternoon and night.
Thursday morning, the storm is forecast to become a tropical depression, and that night, Tropical Storm Sally is expected to move over South Carolina.
The following watches and warnings are in effect:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
* Alabama/Florida border to the Walton/Bay County Line Florida
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
* Mississippi/Alabama border eastward to Indian Pass Florida