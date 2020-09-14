Sally becomes Category 1 hurricane on path toward Louisiana, Gulf Coast (National Hurricane Center)

Sally’s winds reached hurricane-strength Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Sally, placed at a Category 1, was about 130 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The storm was about 165 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi.

The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, and is moving west-northeast at 7 mph.

Forecasters say Sally is expected to continue on this path Monday, moving over the north-central Gulf of Mexico, before slowing down and turning northwest Monday night. Over the next day or so, Sally may continue to build strength.

“The storm looks quite healthy so it is likely that it will continue to strengthen,” said Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

Sometime on Tuesday, Hurricane Sally is forecasted to make a northward turn and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana.

After making landfall, the storm is expected to continue moving slowly north-northeast through Wednesday.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

* Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Alabama/Florida Border to Indian Pass Florida

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida