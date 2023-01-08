(WGHP) — After a soggy and cold Sunday, rainfall continues through the evening hours. We’ll see scattered to widespread rainfall through 10 p.m. before the rain begins to taper off and push eastward.

Lingering isolated to scattered showers will be possible through 2 a.m. Monday

The rain is out of here when it’s time to drop the kids off at the bus stop Monday morning, leaving temperatures in the 30s.

We’ll have lingering cloud cover early Monday, but sunshine dominates into the afternoon leaving us with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s!

High pressure dominates the first half of the work week leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures steadily increasing each day.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s Tuesday, 30s Wednesday, and 40s by Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Tuesday but will reach the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday evening into Friday which marks the return of rain chances and dropping temperatures.

Rainfall looks to return by Thursday evening as the front arrives and will linger into Friday morning as the front passes.

Afternoon temperatures fall from the upper 50s Thursday to the mid 40s by Saturday. We’ll stay in the 40s next weekend with morning temperatures near or below freezing.