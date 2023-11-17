HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a cold front approaching from the west, so we will be able to enjoy a mostly cloudy, mild day.

Temperatures are going to warm up to 68 this afternoon. This evening, we may have light rain and sprinkles. The chance of rain is 20% and rainfall totals are expected to be a few hundredths of an inch.

Skies will clear out rapidly as daybreak approaches tomorrow morning, and lows will be in the lower 50s.

This is going to be a splendid weekend weatherwise! High pressure keeps our skies sunny, with highs in the lower-to-mid-60s.

The pattern changes completely as the new work week begins and a new storm churns up from the southeastern U.S. Starting Monday, clouds will return to our skies and by Monday night, we’ll have showers moving in. Rain chances will rise to near 90% Tuesday and Tuesday night, which may bring between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain to the Piedmont.

The estimate of total rainfall is likely to change as our forecast models have varied dramatically.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday hold steadily in the mid-50s. Showers are expected to end early Wednesday, and we will dry out in time for Thanksgiving travelers.

Thanksgiving Day is looking sunny and chilly, with morning lows around freezing and highs near 50.