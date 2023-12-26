(WGHP) — Periods of widespread, moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through the evening Tuesday. While there may be a few breaks from the rain, the overall pattern continues to remain rainy as we head into Tuesday night.

Keep the rain gear with you for any Tuesday night plans and make sure you’ve also got the jacket since temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s into the overnight.

If you’re someone who enjoys the sound of rain when falling asleep, you’re in luck! Rainfall will continue through Wednesday morning. Plan to have the rain gear with you as you’re heading out in the morning hours but, by lunchtime, the majority of us will no longer need the umbrella. Skies remain mostly cloudy to cloudy throughout Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning, once the rain moves out we’ll have the potential to reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a “weather reset” day for us with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. We’ll be in the mid-40s in the morning with highs in the upper 50s. A cold front will push through the region which will drop our afternoon temperatures below normal and leave us in the 40s for the last few days of 2023.

We’ll watch for some stray showers on Friday, but for now, most of us look to remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s in the morning with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with morning temperatures near or below freezing and afternoon highs remaining in the upper 40s.

Sunday is New Year’s Eve and the sun should be shining for the last day of the year. It’ll be a cold end to the year though with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s.

The first day of 2024 will start near freezing in the morning with highs reaching the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Tuesday will be similar with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid-40s.