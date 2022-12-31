(WGHP) — After a rainy day in the Piedmont Triad, we’ll watch rainfall taper off throughout the evening hours. A stray shower remains possible through midnight however most will begin to “dry out” after 7 p.m.

Even though the rain will clear out, foggy skies will remain overnight. For those out and about to ring in the new year, fog will be a concern on your way home from any festivities.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Foggy skies remain to kick off New Year’s Day with morning temperatures in the 40s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies into the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Monday looks like a pretty great day with a mix of sun and clouds, morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s.

Clouds increase into Tuesday leaving us with morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain chances return by Tuesday afternoon with highs remaining in the 60s.

Rain lingers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Hump day looks pretty mild temperature-wise, with morning temps in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s. However, it will also be our rainiest day of the week.

A cold front arrives on Thursday morning, which will bring in drier air and bring an end to rain chances. Temperatures will also begin to fall at the end of the week.

Thursday temperatures will be in the 40s in the morning with highs in the 50s. Cooler air arrives on Friday and Saturday with mornings in the 20s and 30s and afternoons in the upper 40s.