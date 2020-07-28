Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine could bring storm conditions to Florida

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Tropical storm conditions are likely across portions of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect.

The system does not have a well defined center, so details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are uncertain.

By the end of the week, the system could bring rain and wind to parts of Florida, Cuba, the Bahamas and Hispaniola.