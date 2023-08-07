(WGHP) — The threat of severe weather will persist into Monday afternoon.

The Piedmont Triad will be on a level 3 out of five, which is an “enhanced risk” for severe weather, with numerous severe thunderstorms possible across the area.

The weather will stay calm through lunchtime when temperatures will have warmed to the mid-80s. By this afternoon, highs are going to be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s. The exceptions will be in Montgomery and Chatham counties, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect and heat indices may be as hot as 107.

Thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and foothills between 4 and 5 p.m. The highest threat with storms will be damaging winds however hail, tornadoes, lightning and flooding are all possible with storms. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts such as severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings to stay safe, especially with storms possibly occurring during the evening commute home from work.

In the wake of these storms, a cold front will make its way across the Piedmont overnight. You’ll be able to sleep without interruptions by the weather tonight as the skies become partly cloudy.